Packers reportedly prepared to make Aaron Rodgers highest-paid QB in NFL, hopeful he’ll choose to stay | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Green Bay is prepared to make Aaron Rodgers the highest-paid player in the NFL and commit to him for multiple years.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Packers are willing to spend right up against the salary cap this season and then spread Rodgers’ new contract out over many years to lessen his cap number for 2022. With the team already roughly $50 million over the salary cap, that kind of contract structure is the only way the Packers can get Rodgers back and maintain a competitive squad.

The team is hopeful, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, that with the relationship between the two at a very good place Rodgers will agree to return under that scenario.

Rodgers won his fourth MVP on Thursday and said afterward he had not made a decision on his future but it is coming soon.