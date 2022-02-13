Bucks: Connaughton to undergo surgery, expected back before end of regular season | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee expects to have guard Pat Connaughton back before the end of the regular season.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday that Connaughton will undergo surgery to fix a fractured finger on his shooting hand Monday but the team believes he’ll return before the playoffs.

Connaughton was injured in a loss to Phoenix on Thursday.

Wojnarowski also reported the team is expected to be involved in the buyout market, including former Miami guard Goran Dragic. He was traded to San Antonio at the deadline last week and the two sides will reportedly come to a buyout agreement in the coming days.