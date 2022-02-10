Packers QB Aaron Rodgers named NFL MVP, former Wisconsin LB TJ Watt earns Defensive POY | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Aaron Rodgers is only the second player to win four or more NFL Most Valuable Player awards.

His latest win was announced Thursday during the NFL Honors show in Los Angeles. He is now a four-time MVP and became the fifth player in league history to win one in back-to-back years. Rodgers’ wins in 2011, 2014, 2020 and 2021 now only trail Peyton Manning’s five wins.

The 38-year-old led the Packers to a league-best 14-3 record, throwing for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns. His passer rating of 111.9 led the NFL and his four interceptions were the fewest among starting quarterbacks.

It remains unclear if Rodgers will be in Green Bay to potentially win a third-straight MVP. He is currently deciding whether he wants to return to the Packers, ask for a trade to another team or retire.

Matt LaFleur says there are "no updates" on Aaron Rodgers' future. "Everybody in that organization, everybody in that city certainly would love to see him retire a Packer." (via @nflnetwork) pic.twitter.com/uPMWCj9Bql — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) February 11, 2022

Watt named DPOY

The Watts have another NFL Defensive Player of the Year in the family.

After JJ won the award three times earlier in his career with the Houston Texans, it was TJ’s turn Thursday night, winning it as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

From one DPOY to another.

From one brother to another. What a moment for @JJWatt & @_TJWatt 📺: #NFLHonors on ABC & NFL Network pic.twitter.com/h9ye6Y8gi6 — NFL (@NFL) February 11, 2022

The former Wisconsin star led the NFL with 22.5 sacks, tying former New York Giants standout Michael Strahan’s all-time single-season record set in 2001.