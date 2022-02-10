Bucks reportedly acquire Serge Ibaka in 4-team trade | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday afternoon and the Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly made a move in advance of it.

According to ESPN, the Bucks are part of a four-team trade that will see them send guard Donte DiVincenzo to Sacramento, and forwards Semi Ojele and Rodney Hood to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for veteran forward Serge Ibaka and two future second-round picks.

Ibaka is playing a career-low 15.4 minutes per game for the Clippers, which has led to near career lows with 6.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. He did have seven points and seven rebounds against Milwaukee on Sunday in a game the Bucks won by 24 points.

A three-time member of the NBA’s All-Defensive team, Ibaka won a championship with Toronto in 2019. That was the year that the Raptors knocked the Bucks out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference Finals.

DiVincenzo worked his way back from ankle surgery to play in 17 games this year but never regained his starting role. Milwaukee’s first-round pick in 2018, the guard was averaging 7.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 28.4% from 3. The Bucks reportedly tried to work out a contract extension with DiVincenzo last fall but were unable to come to an agreement. He will be a restricted free agent this summer.

The rest of the trade includes the Kings sending forward Marvin Bagley Jr. to Detroit, while the Pistons send forwards Trey Lyles and Josh Jackson back to Sacramento.