The Swing: Feb. 9, 2022 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Badgers are back in a tie for first place after beating Michigan State. The guys talk about the win at the Breslin Center, Johnny Davis performing like a Player of the Year candidate, are joined by Bart Torvik of T-Rank to discuss why the computers aren’t as high on Wisconsin as humans are and they answer your Twitter questions.