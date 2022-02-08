Giannis scores 44, leads Bucks’ 131-116 win over Lakers | In In Bucks | By By Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 44 points on 17-for-20 shooting, and Khris Middleton scored all 21 of his points in the first half of the Milwaukee Bucks’ 131-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Antetokounmpo added 14 rebounds and eight assists while making his first 11 shots, and Bobby Portis had 23 points with five 3-pointers as the defending NBA champions won their fourth straight overall and swept back-to-back games against LA’s two teams. Antetokounmpo has now scored at least 25 points in 20 straight games, just five short of the Milwaukee record.

Milwaukee jumped to a 24-point lead in the first half with 70% shooting and led by 30 midway through the third quarter before surviving the Lakers’ strong late rally.

The Bucks are now 3-0 on their West Coast road trip, with all three wins coming in blowout fashion. They will close out the trip Thursday with an NBA Finals rematch against Phoenix.