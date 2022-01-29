Packers promoting from within to fill offensive coordinator vacancy | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Matt LaFleur told reporters last week that he would “absolutely” be hiring from within if offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was hired elsewhere as a head coach. The Green Bay Packers coach reportedly followed through on that statement by promoting offensive line coach/run-game coordinator Adam Stenavich to be Hackett’s replacement.

The #Packers are promoting Adam Stenavich to offensive coordinator, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Stenavich replaces Nathaniel Hackett, who hoped to bring him along to Denver. The path is now clear for Luke Getsy to be the #Bears OC. That is expected to be official soon. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2022

Stenavich has been with the team since 2019 and overseen the development of Pro Bowl guard Elgton Jenkins, starters Josh Myers, Jon Runyan Jr. and Lucas Patrick, along with key backups like Yosh Nijman. He also navigated a very difficult 2021 as All-Pro David Bakhtiari missed nearly the entire season, Myers went down with a knee injury that kept him off the field for 11 games and he lost Jenkins for the season to a torn ACL on Nov. 21.

Hackett, who was introduced as the new Denver Broncos head coach Friday, requested to interview Stenavich for their offensive coordinator position but the Packers declined. It proved to be a pretty good hint at their intentions for the 38-year-old.

Stenavich is a Wisconsin native and played his college ball at Michigan.

The move to promote Stenavich came on the same day that quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Luke Getsy was hired as the new offensive coordinator with Chicago.