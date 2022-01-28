Badgers add first commitment in 2023 class
January 28, 2022
|In Badgers
|By Zach Heilprin
Wisconsin has added its first commitment in the class of 2023 on Friday.
Three-star linebacker Tyler Jansey (Batavia, Ill.) announced his decision on Twitter.
100% COMMITTED ⚪️🔴 #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/EjkteeZzKO
— Tyler Jansey (@TylerJansey) January 28, 2022
The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Jansey is ranked as the 12th-best player in the state of Illinois and the 47th-best linebacker in the country, according to 247Sports.
Jansey’s other scholarship offers included those from Toledo, Eastern Michigan, Miami (OH) and New Mexico State.