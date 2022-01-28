Badgers add first commitment in 2023 class | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has added its first commitment in the class of 2023 on Friday.

Three-star linebacker Tyler Jansey (Batavia, Ill.) announced his decision on Twitter.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Jansey is ranked as the 12th-best player in the state of Illinois and the 47th-best linebacker in the country, according to 247Sports.

Jansey’s other scholarship offers included those from Toledo, Eastern Michigan, Miami (OH) and New Mexico State.