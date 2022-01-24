Badgers fall out of top 10 in AP poll | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin dropped out of the top-10 of the latest Associated Press poll.

The Badgers, coming off a week in which they beat Northwestern on the road but fell at home to Michigan State, fell three spots to No. 11. It left them as the third-highest ranked Big Ten team behind No. 6 Purdue and the 10th-ranked Spartans. Two other teams from the conference — Ohio State and Illinois — came in at No. 16 and No. 24, respectively.

Three of Wisconsin’s previous opponents are also in the poll, with Houston at No. 7, Providence at No. 17 and Marquette at No. 22.

Auburn jumped Gonzaga to be the No. 1 team in the country, the first time the Tigers have held that ranking in school history. The Zags, Arizona, Baylor and Kansas round out the top five.

The Badgers will hit the road Thursday to face Nebraska before coming back to the Kohl Center to host Minnesota.