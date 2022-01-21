Wisconsin reportedly targeting Bobby Engram as new offensive coordinator | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin appears to have zeroed in on its new offensive coordinator.

According to ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren, the Badgers are targeting Baltimore tight ends coach Bobby Engram. He would take a job title that no coach on the staff held last season.

#Wisconsin is targeting Baltimore Ravens tight ends coach Bobby Engram to be its next offensive coordinator, sources tell me and @jamisonhensley. An agreement could be finalized soon. Engram worked on Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst's staff at Pitt in 2012 and 2013. — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) January 22, 2022

Engram has a connection to coach Paul Chryst, having served as the wide receivers coach under Chryst at Pittsburgh in 2012 and 2013. He then left to lead the Ravens wide receivers for five seasons before taking over the tight ends in 2019.

Baltimore boasted one of the best tight ends in the NFL in 2021 with Mark Andrews. In his fourth year, including third with Engram as his coach, he posted a Ravens record for yards with 1,361 and catches with 107. He added nine touchdowns, giving him 29 in his career.

Wisconsin also has a familiar face for Engram on the roster with his son, Dean. As a sophomore, he played a vital role for the top defense in the country. The younger Engram was the Badgers nickel back, finishing with 20 tackles, one interception and three passes defended.

Prior to going into coaching, Bobby Engram played in the NFL for 14 seasons with Seattle, Chicago and Kansas City. He caught 650 passes for 7,751 yards and 35 touchdowns. That came after a college career at Penn State that saw him win the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s best wide receiver.

It’s unclear what position, if any, Engram will coach in addition to being the offensive coordinator. Wisconsin already has a wide receivers in Alvis Whitted and a tight ends coach in Mickey Turner, while it reportedly is moving inside linebackers coach Bob Bostad to replace Joe Rudolph as the offensive line coach.