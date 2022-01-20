Packers: Bakhtiari questionable, MVS doubtful vs 49ers

Green Bay could be near full strength come Saturday night in its NFC Divisional Round playoff game against San Francisco, but there is still some uncertainty about a number of key players.

At the top of the list is David Bakhtiari. After being a limited participant at practice Wednesday, the All-Pro left tackle did not take part in practice Thursday. Coach Matt LaFleur said he would be listed as questionable on the injury report and they’d wait until game day before deciding if he would be active or not.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander is also listed as questionable as he returns from a shoulder injury suffered in Week 4. He has practiced all week and it seems likely he will be available against the 49ers, though LaFleur has said throughout the process that they will be cautious with his long-term health.

As for outside linebackers Za’Darius Smith and Whitney Mercilus, LaFleur said reporters would have to wait until Friday to see whether they will be activated off of injured reserve. The team has until 3 p.m. to do so if they are going to play on Saturday.

One guy unlikely to suit up is wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. He managed to practice on a limited basis on Tuesday but was not out there Wednesday or Thursday due to a back injury. The fourth-year wide out with be listed as doubtful.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Randall Cobb was officially activated from injured reserve and will make his return from core muscle surgery. It will be his first playoff game since the 2016 NFC Championship Game loss in Atlanta.

Tackle Billy Turner will also return after missing the final four games of the regular season with a knee injury, with LaFleur saying he’s “good to go.”