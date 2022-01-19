The Swing: Jan. 19, 2022
The Badgers have won seven straight games and sit in a tie for first in the Big Ten.
Here’s what the guys talked about on this week’s show:
— Wins over Ohio State and Northwestern
— Most important player outside of Johnny Davis? (3:14 – 8:01)
— Northwestern’s Chris Collins the latest opponent to take issued with the officiating in a game against the Badgers. (17:22 – 23:35)
— Would a Big Ten title this year be the most surprising of the Ryan/Gard era? (25:07 – 28:57)
— Your Twitter questions (30:50 – end of show)