The Swing: Jan. 19, 2022

The Badgers have won seven straight games and sit in a tie for first in the Big Ten.

Here’s what the guys talked about on this week’s show:

— Wins over Ohio State and Northwestern

— Most important player outside of Johnny Davis? (3:14 – 8:01)

— Northwestern’s Chris Collins the latest opponent to take issued with the officiating in a game against the Badgers. (17:22 – 23:35)

— Would a Big Ten title this year be the most surprising of the Ryan/Gard era? (25:07 – 28:57)

— Your Twitter questions (30:50 – end of show)