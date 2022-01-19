Packers cut DL Kingsley Keke

In a bit of a surprise move, the Green Bay Packers released defensive lineman Kingsley Keke Wednesday afternoon.

Keke, a fifth-round pick in 2019, was a major part of the defensive line rotation for much of the season. He played at least 50-percent of the snaps in nine of the 12 games he dressed for. The Texas A&M product turned those reps into 23 tackles, 2 1/2 sacks and three pass breakups.

However, the 25-year-old’s role over the last three of games of the season was non-existent. He was a surprise inactive against Cleveland on Christmas and then missed the Minnesota game after testing positive for COVID-19. He then missed the entire week of practice in advance of the team’s game in Detroit due to a non-COVID-19 illness.

It’s possible Keke was the odd man out as the Packers looked to create roster room for guys returning from injury, though it would appear there would have been quite a few better options to part with considering the third-year pro’s production.

As it stands, Green Bay’s active roster sits at 52, one shy of the maximum. The team must still find two more spots for the potential return of wide receiver Randall Cobb, and linebackers Za’Darius Smith and Whitney Mercilus.