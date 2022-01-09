Lions 37, Packers 30: 2-minute drill

Detroit scored on two trick plays and overcame a late push by Green Bay to earn its third win of the season with a 37-30 victory over the Packers.

Game Balls

Offense: Allen Lazard

Green Bay’s “goon,” as coach Matt LaFleur has called him, earned that nickname because of his ability as a run blocker. But it’s what the Packers wide receiver has given them in the pass game in recent weeks, including Sunday, that has jumped out on the box score. The former undrafted free agent followed up a 6-catch, 72-yard, one touchdown effort last week with five more grabs for 75 yards and the first two-touchdown game of his career.

Lazard has now scored a touchdown in four of the last five games and has at least five catches in three of them. Davante Adams is clearly the No. 1 wide receiver on the roster but Lazard has become a solid option for Aaron Rodgers.

Defense: Dean Lowry

Lowry has put together his most productive season as a pro and that continued against the Lions. He finished with four tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack. It gave him a career-high five sacks on the season. Lowry was also part of a front seven that limited the Lions to 99 yards rushing on 26 carries (3.8 yards per carry).

Best Video

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers showing some love to their former teammate Jamaal Williams pic.twitter.com/YcBlnBV9aE — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 9, 2022

Best Tweets

Since the Packers' Week 1 loss, Jordan Love has thrown more INTs (3) than Aaron Rodgers (2). — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 9, 2022

Following today’s game former #Packers QB @timboyle_7 gifted @AllenLazard a signed jersey on which he told him he’s proud of him. pic.twitter.com/Nqxzlbu50y — Scott Grodsky (@ScottGrodsky) January 9, 2022

In Case You Missed It

— The Packers held running back Aaron Jones (back) and linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (elbow) out of the game as a precaution. Both would have played if it was a meaningful game in the standings.

— David Bakhtiari made his return from the torn ACL he suffered at practice in late December 2020. The All-Pro left tackle played just 27 snaps and took himself out of the game in the second quarter. Coach Matt LaFleur said Bakhtiari came out because he was fatigued and it’s nothing they are truly worried about.

— Rookie center Josh Myers also returned to the lineup after missing the last 11 with a knee injury. He got the start in place of Lucas Patrick, who slid over to right guard and replaced Royce Newman. Myers played the first half before Patrick finished things out.

— The Packers came into the game promsing to play their starters for an extended period and they did. Rodgers, Adams, Lazard, Myers and tight end Marcedes Lewis played the first half. Defensively, the starting unit played into the second half with the likes of Rashan Gary and Preston Smith sticking most to third downs.

— Green Bay escaped largely unscathed, though wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back) and nickel back Chandon Sullivan (knee) left the game early. LaFleur did not have an update on either one after the game.

— Jordan Love replaced Rodgers in the second half. He led three scoring drives, including two that ended with touchdowns. His final two possessions, though, were ended by interceptions.

Inside the Numbers

1,553 – That is how many yards receiving Adams had this season. It breaks the team record set by Jordy Nelson in 2014. Adams now owns the record for most receptions (123) and yards in a season, while being tied with Sterling Sharpe for the most touchdowns (18).

37 – That is how many point the Packers defense gave up. It was the fifth time in the last seven games the team allowed at least 28 points.

2 — That is how many trick play touchdowns the Packers allowed. The first came on a pass from a wide receiver to a wide receiver for 75-yards and the second was a double reverse with the ball ending back in quarterback Jared Goff’s hands before he found tight end Brock Wright for a 36-yard score.

5-1 – That is Matt LaFleur’s record against the Lions in his career. Sunday marked the first loss.

13 – That is how many wins the Packers ended the season with. It’s the first time a team has won 13 games in three straight seasons.

What’s Next

Green Bay (13-4) will get next week off and await its foe in the divisional round the following weekend.