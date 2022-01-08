Hornets hand Bucks 3rd loss in last 4 games, 114-106 | In In Bucks | By By Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 28 points, Miles Bridges added 21 points and eight rebounds, and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Bucks 114-106 on Saturday night, handing the defending NBA champions their third loss in four games.

LaMelo Ball chipped in with 19 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Hornets, who held the Bucks to 38.9% shooting.

Milwaukee was playing on the second night of a back-to-back. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points and 12 rebounds. Khris Middleton added 27 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Milwaukee, which fell to 13-9 on the road. Antetokounmpo finished 18 of 20 from the free throw line.