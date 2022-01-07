David Bakhtiari could make season debut Sunday against Detroit | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Sunday is the end of the regular season but could mark the beginning of David Bakhtiari’s season.

The Green Bay Packers tackle was a full participant at practice Friday for the first time since tearing an ACL in practice in December of 2020. Now, it appears, he could make his season debut against the Detroit Lions.

“I thought he looked really good,” coach Matt LaFleur said of his All-Pro left tackle. “But we’ll see how he comes in (Saturday) and see how he’s feeling before we totally commit to that, whether or not he’s playing.”

Bakhtiari was officially listed as questionable on the injury report. The same goes for linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (elbow) and running back Aaron Jones (knee). Defensive lineman Kingsley Keke (non-COVID illness) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) are both listed as out.

Alexander returned to practice Friday after being activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. It’s unclear if Alexander, who hasn’t played since Week 4, would have played if he practiced more this week but LaFleur said the lack of practice made the decision easy.