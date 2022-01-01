Giannis’ triple-double leads Milwaukee to 6th straight win | In In Badgers | By By Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 35 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists for his second triple-double of the season and the Milwaukee Bucks won their sixth straight game, beating the New Orleans Pelicans 136-113 on Saturday night.

Antetokounmpo has averaged 33 points, 11.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists in four games since returning from COVID-19 protocols that caused him to miss five games.

New Orleans’ Josh Hart narrowly missed a triple-double with 14 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

Milwaukee is now a season-high 12 games above .500. The Bucks will face Detroit on Monday night.