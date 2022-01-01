Badgers: CB Faion Hicks announces he won’t return for sixth season | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Faion Hicks’ career with Wisconsin has come to an end.

The senior cornerback announced Saturday that he would not be returning for a sixth year and will focus on pursuing an NFL career.

Wisconsin CB Faion Hicks will enter the NFL Draft, per his Instagram. pic.twitter.com/DKcUoMYu4Q — Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) January 1, 2022

Hicks was a fixture on the Badgers defense the last four seasons. He started 39 games in his career and was a two-time All-Big Ten honorable mention pick. The Florida native missed the Las Vegas Bowl with an undisclosed injury.

With Hicks’ departure, Wisconsin will have to replace its entire starting secondary next season. Among the names in line to replace Hicks include Alexander Smith, Semar Melvin and Ricardo Hallman.