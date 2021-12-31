Packers: Aaron Rodgers returns to practice for first time in three weeks | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Last Saturday, Aaron Rodgers got his fractured toe stepped on twice and needed a pain injection at halftime just to make it through what turned into a win over the Cleveland Browns. Six days later he was on the practice field for the first time in three weeks and just the second time since the injury occurred in early November.

“He did an outstanding job today,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “You can feel the urgency when he’s out there. And he kind of sets the tone and everybody is on top of the details and you can see it. We did primarily redzone (Friday), and he did everything that everybody else did, so it was great to have him out there.”

Despite rarely practicing, Rodgers has been on fire since returning from a week on the reserve/COVID-19 list. In the last five games the three-time MVP has thrown 16 touchdowns and no interceptions as the Packers have gone 4-1 and are sitting as the top seed in the NFC with two games remaining.

Meanwhile, defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster also returned to the practice field on a limited basis Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against Minnesota with a back injury.

Three players — cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder), along with tackles David Bakhtiari (knee) and Billy Turner (knee) — are listed as out for this week.

The team also activated safety Henry Black, linebacker Tipa Galeai, cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles and cornerback Kevin King from the reserve/COVID-19 list.