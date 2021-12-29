Marquez Valdes-Scantling activated from reserve/COVID-19 list, five others added to it | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Green Bay Packers activated one player off of their reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday while also adding five more players to it.

Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who missed last Saturday’s win over Cleveland after testing positive for the virus, was the lone player to be activated by the team, according to veteran reporter Aaron Wilson. Valdes-Scantling had been on the list for eight days.

Meanwhile, the team placed safety Henry Black, punter Corey Bojorquez, tight end Tyler Davis, defensive lineman Kingsley and practice squad cornerback Jayson Stanley to the list. They join the likes of tight end Marcedes Lewis, cornerback Kevin King and returner Amari Rodgers. Under the NFL’s new guidelines, players can return as soon as five days after testing positive if they are not showing any symptoms.

The team also activated Jaire Alexander from injured reserve. The All-Pro cornerback hasn’t played since Week 4 when he suffered a shoulder injury. Alexander has been practicing the last three weeks and the team had until Wednesday to activate him or he would have been out for the rest of the season.

“It’s going to be gradual,” coach Matt LaFleur said of working Alexander back into the lineup. “When he’s ready, he’ll be available. I think it’s just more or less making sure that everybody feels comfortable with where he is at and making sure he’s good for the long haul.”

Alexander was a limited participant at practice Wednesday. The same could not be said for tackle David Bakhtiari. After not practicing at all last week, the All-Pro tackle was held out again. LaFleur said it will be a day-to-day thing with Bakhtiari.

Running back Aaron Jones (knee) and tight end Dominque Dafney were listed as limited on the first injury report, while quarterback Aaron Rodgers (toe), tackle Billy Turner (knee) and defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (back) did not take part in Wednesday’s session.