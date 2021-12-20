Wisconsin opponent forced to cancel game due to COVID-19 issues, Badgers looking to schedule new team | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Wisconsin basketball team needs a new opponent for this week.

Officials announced Monday afternoon that the Badgers original opponent for Thursday, Morgan State, were dealing with COVID-19 issues within its program and would not be able to travel to Madison.

This is the first Wisconsin game this year impacted by the virus. The team had a couple games last year, including a trip to Penn State, postponed because of positive tests among the opposition.

Due to finals, the Badgers haven’t played since last Wednesday. They aren’t currently scheduled to play again until they face Illinois State on Dec. 29 at the Kohl Center.

Wisconsin is sitting at 9-2 on the year and moved back into the Associated Press top 25 Monday at No. 24.