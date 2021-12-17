Packers: No new positive COVID tests, Aaron Jones returns to practice | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Green Bay Packers did not add anyone to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.

“We’re good to go right now,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “Obviously, as we’ve seen, things can change in a hurry. We’ll never take that for granted. And we’ll continue to stress the importance to our guys of trying to be as responsible as you can and try not to put yourself in harms way.”

As a number of other NFL teams were hit hard this week by positive tests, including some having more than 20 players on the list, the Packers added just defensive tackle Kenny Clark. He will almost certainly miss Sunday’s game in Baltimore.

Meanwhile, running back Aaron Jones was back at practice after missing Thursday with an non-COVID illness. LaFleur called it a stomach bug and he expects Jones to be at full strength come Sunday against the Ravens.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not practice as he continues to rehab a fractured pinky toe. The three-time MVP has practiced just once in the last month, which came last Friday. However, he will play against Baltimore.

Two guys that did practice but won’t play are tackle David Bakhtiari and cornerback Jaire Alexander. Bakhtiari was on the field each of the last three days as he works his way back from arthroscopic surgery last month on his knee. It was a clean up procedure on the same knee that he tore the ACL in last December.

Alexander finished his second week of practice since being designated to return from injured reserve. The team has until Dec. 29 to activate him or he must go back on injured reserve, which would end his season. The All-Pro hasn’t played since Week 4 when he suffered a shoulder injury against Pittsburgh.

Wide receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back) and Malik Turner (abdomen) are listed as questionable for Green Bay, while Equanimeous St. Brown (head) is doubtful. In addition to Bakhtiari, tackle Billy Turner (knee) and Dominque Dafney (ankle) are listed as out.

On the Ravens side of things, quarterback Lamar Jackson did not practice at all this week due to an ankle injury that knocked him out of last week’s game. Coach John Harbaugh told reporters they will give Jackson up until game time to determine whether he can play or not. If he doesn’t go, backup Tyler Huntley would get the start. He threw for 270 yards and one touchdown in the loss to the Browns last week.