Wisconsin set to welcome 2022 recruiting class | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The early NCAA signing period for high school athletes gets underway Wednesday and Wisconsin will be adding a host of new faces to the program.

As of Tuesday night, the Badgers had 13 scholarship players committed in a class that ranks 47th in the country and 12th in the Big Ten, according the 247Sports Composite rankings. The team is likely to add a few more players to the mix and are waiting on decisions from four-star defender Isaac Hamm (Sun Prairie, Wis.) and four-star guard Carson Hinzman (Hammond, Wis.).

Here are the players that have committed to Wisconsin. This list will be updated throughout the day to reflect when a player officially signs with the Badgers.

WR Vinny Anthony (Louisville, KY)

S Austin Brown (Johnston City, IL)

OT Joe Brunner (Milwaukee, WI)

QB Myles Burkett (Franklin, WI)

CB Avyonne Jones (Southlake, TX)

DB A’Khoury Lyde (Wayne, N.J.)

WR Tommy McIntosh (Dewitt, MI)

LB Tristan Monday (Scottsdale, AZ)

DL Curtis Neal (Cornelius, NC)

OT Barrett Nelson (Stoughton, WI)

TE JT Seagreaves (Monroe, WI)

LB Aidan Vaughn

ATH Cade Yacamelli (Harrison City, PA)