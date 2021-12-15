Giannis, two others enter NBA’s health and safety protocols | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

COVID-19 cases skyrocketed across the sports world this week and the Milwaukee Bucks were not spared.

Two players — Giannis Antetokounmpo and Donte DiVicenzo — entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols Tuesday. They joined newly acquired guard Wesley Matthews, who entered the protocols earlier in the week. All three will miss Wednesday’s game against Indiana at Fiserv Forum.

The team was already without Khris Middleton for eight games earlier this season after he tested positive for COVID. He’s been back for about a month but could now miss more time with a hyperextended knee suffered in the loss to Boston on Monday. He’s listed as questionable for the Pacers game.

In addition to those key pieces, Milwaukee is missing starting center Brook Lopez (back), backup forward Semi Ojeleye (calf strain) and veteran big man DeMarcus Cousins (personal).