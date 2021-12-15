Davis-less Badgers get by Nicholls State 71-68

Forced to play without star Johnny Davis, the Wisconsin basketball team found a way to get a 71-68 win against Nicholls State on Wednesday night at the Kohl Center.

Davis, one of the best players in the country through his team’s first 10 games of the season, was the latest member of the squad to come down sick and missed his second game this year. It led to the Badgers struggling mightily with the Colonels, especially in the first half. UW trailed by nine at the break, partly because of shooting just 35.5%, but more so because of allowing the visitors to shoot 56.7%. Nicholls State also outrebounded Wisconsin 20-12 before the break.

Coach Greg Gard’s team finally kicked it into gear about five minutes into the second half after trailing by as many as 12. The Badgers went on a 16-0 run highlighted by three straight second-chance buckets — two from Chris Vogt and one from Ben Carlson — and a couple 3-pointers from Brad Davison to take a lead they would not relinquish.

Nicholls State didn’t go away, though. The Colonels hit five straight shots down the stretch to get within three but guard Ty Gordon couldn’t get his potential game-tying 3-pointer to fall with three seconds left.

Davison led the way with 19 points for Wisconsin. The senior went 4-for-9 from beyond the arc, while the rest of the team was 2-for-12.

Junior Tyler Wahl was the only other player in double digits, finishing with 12 points and four rebounds. Jahcobi Neath, getting the start in place of Davis, had a season-high nine points, seven rebounds and two assists. Vogt and Carlson gave the Badgers a lift of the bench combining for 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Nicholls State got a game-high 26 from Gordon, while guard Devante Carter chipped in 15.

Wisconsin improved to 9-2 on the year. The team will return to action Dec. 23 against Morgan State.