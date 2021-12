The Camp: Dec. 14, 2021 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The early signing period is upon us. The guys talk about the 2022 class with BadgerBlitz’s Jon McNamara and are joined by Wisconsin commit Cade Yacamelli.

They also talk about what Paul Chryst had to say in a 40 minute interview where he discussed the turnover in the recruiting department, roster building for 2022 and more.