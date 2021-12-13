Wisconsin safety Collin Wilder to miss bowl game with injury | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Collin Wilder’s time at Wisconsin has come to an early end.

The Badgers senior safety announced Monday he would be unable to play in the Las Vegas Bowl against Arizona State due to an injury. Wilder made the announcement in an emotional video posted to social media.

A message from @WilderCollin: "Breaks my heart to say my season and final game at Wisconsin was cut short, but I'll be bringing juice 'till they run me out of Vegas. Through everything all I can say is 𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙠 𝙔𝙤𝙪" pic.twitter.com/z5y3J2pY9U — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 13, 2021

Wilder played three seasons for Wisconsin and stepped into a major leadership role this year for a defense that finished second in the country in yards allowed. He finished sixth on the team with 32 tackles, while also tying for the team lead with three interceptions.

Wilder was ejected from Wisconsin’s last game on the first play from scrimmage against Minnesota for targeting. John Torchio replaced him against the Gophers and is line to start in his place against the Sun Devils in the bowl game on Dec. 30.