Packers 'hopeful' they'll get RT Billy Turner back this season
By Zach Heilprin

The Green Bay Packers are hoping for good news for right tackle Billy Turner.

The veteran went down in Sunday’s win against Chicago with what appeared to be a serious left knee injury. He was able to eventually walk off the field under his own power and later limped into the locker room on his own, as well. It did not look good but coach Matt LaFleur provided a glimmer of good news when he met with reporters Monday.

“We’re still going through the evaluation process,” coach Matt LaFleur said when asked if they would get Turner back this season. “But certainly, we’re hopeful for that.”

Before going down, Turner had played every snap this season, one of just two offensive linemen to do that this year. With Turner out, the Packers were missing four of their preferred starters along the line — Turner, David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins and Josh Myers. Veteran Dennis Kelly replaced Turner at right tackle.

“I thought Dennis did a really nice job,” LaFleur said before speaking about the group as a whole. “Early on we have a few things (go wrong) but I think our guys kind of settled in and everybody up front didn’t a pretty good job.”

LaFleur said they are hopeful to get Bakhtiari back on the practice field this week. The All-Pro suffered a torn ACL in practice last December. He underwent reconstructive knee surgery and rehabbed in the offseason. The left tackle practiced for a few weeks before having arthroscopic surgery on the same knee to clean some things up.

The hope would be to have Bakhtiari back on the field for a few weeks before the playoffs but time is running short with just four games left. However, LaFleur will not rush it.

“Every individual is a little bit different,” LaFleur said of the time needed to get up to speed. “When he’s ready to go, he’ll be out there because there is nobody that wants to be out there more than Dave.”

Cornerback Jaire Alexander is expected to practice again this week as he returns from a shoulder injury that has kept him out since Week 4. LaFleur did not rule out ramping up his workload but said he would do at least individual drill work, just like he did last week.

LaFleur did not have an update on Myers (knee) or outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (back).