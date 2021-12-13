Bucks fall in Boston, lose Khris Middleton to injury | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

One of Milwaukee’s stars was forced to leave Monday night’s game in Boston due to an injury.

The Bucks said forward Khris Middleton suffered a hyperextended left knee late in the third quarter. The two-time All-Star went down awkwardly after going for a defensive rebound. He was eventually able to get up and make his way back down the floor before committing a foul to get subbed out.

Milwaukee was down by 10 when Middleton went out and went on to lose the game 117-103. Middleton finished with four points, eight rebounds and three assists. The Bucks came into the game 15-5 this year when Middleton played.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 20 points and eight rebounds, while Jrue Holiday also had 20 points and seven assists. Pat Connaughton gave Milwaukee 15 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

Boston was paced by a season-high 42 from Jason Tatum. The Celtics also 19 from Jaylen Brown.

The loss was just the third in the last 15 games for the Bucks. They will head back home to face Indiana on Wednesday.