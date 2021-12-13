Balanced Bucks cruise past short-handed Knicks 112-97

NEW YORK (AP) — Khris Middleton scored 24 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo has his first triple-double of the season to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 112-97 victory over the New York Knicks.

One of seven Bucks in double-digit scoring, Antetokounmpo had 20 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. Milwaukee won its second straight game and 10th out of 12 overall.

New York has lost three in a row and seven of 10. In his first NBA start, Quentin Grimes scored 27 for the Knicks and set a team record for the most 3-pointers made in a game by a rookie with seven. Grimes replaced R.J. Barrett in the starting lineup. Derrick Rose replaced Alec Burks and scored 18 points.