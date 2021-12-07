Rodgers gets second opinion on injured toe, won’t change approach in recovery | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Aaron Rodgers got a second opinion on his fractured toe but the outlook hasn’t changed. The Green Bay Packers quarterback will not have surgery and instead hope that a limited practice schedule and rest will help heal the pinky toe on his left foot.

“There was no mindset change. The biggest key is rest,” Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show of seeing Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles over the weekend. “I wish there was another one of these (bye) weeks so I could get 14-21 great days without doing anything, but the toe is improving. We’ll see how it feels later in the week.”

"I went out to LA to get a second opinion on my toe.. there was nothing revolutionary & the toe is improving" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/YcuADnHUFx — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 7, 2021

Rodgers injured the toe while working out during his 10-day quarantine following a positive COVID-19 test in November. He practiced just once before Green Bay’s game at Minnesota and none at all before the team faced the Los Angeles Rams. It’s unclear if he’ll practice at all this week leading into Sunday’s game against Chicago.

“I’m not going to disparage practice and say that it’s not important,” Rodgers said. “I think it is important. I think there’s things to be talked out and figured out during the week by practicing and taking those reps. At the same time, I’m old enough, I’ve been in this league long enough, I’ve played enough games where I can still go out and perform at a really high level without practicing.”

With backup Jordan Love on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive, the team moved Kurt Benkert from the practice squad to the active roster and signed former LSU quarterback Danny Etling to the practice squad.