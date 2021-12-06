Packers put Jordan Love on reserve/COVID-19 list, 3 All-Pros could return to practice this week | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

COVID-19 has now made its way through the entire Green Bay Packers quarterback room. First it was Kurt Benkert. Then it was Aaron Rodgers. Now it’s Jordan Love.

The team placed the second-year quarterback on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday after he tested positive as the players returned from the bye week. Love told reporters last month he was fully vaccinated, so it’s possible he could return as early as Saturday if he’s asymptomatic and has two negatives tests 24 hours apart.

His absence creates additional strain on the Packers offense, though. It’s possible Rodgers will not practice as he continues to deal with a fractured pinky toe on his left foot. That means Benkert could end up taking all the team reps as Green Bay prepares for Sunday’s game against Chicago.

Meanwhile, linebacker De’Vondre Campbell remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Coach Matt LaFleur said that as far as he knows Campbell is asymptomatic and will be included in the game prep virtually this week with the potential to return to the building on Friday.

Getting the gang back together

The Packers have been hit by injuries hard this year, especially to some of their best players. They might be getting some of those guys back in the near future. LaFleur was asked Monday if cornerback Jaire Alexander, outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith and tackle David Bakhtiari could be back on the field for practice this week.

“Potentially,” LaFleur said. “Certainly we hope so. “Those guys, again, are doing everything in their power (to get back) but we’ll see where we’re at on Wednesday.”

Bakhtiari hasn’t played this season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL last January. He recently had arthroscopic surgery to clean up the knee. Smith played in the season opener but then had back surgery, while Alexander hasn’t played since he suffered a shoulder injury in Week 4 against Pittsburgh.

“These guys love the game. They love being with their teammates. They love competing,” LaFleur said. “I know they are itching to get back as soon as possible. We just want to make sure that there’s no extra risk for a setback or what not.”

One guy not ready to return just yet is center Josh Myers. The rookie injured his knee in Week 5 against Cincinnati, though the team does still hope he can return at some point this season.