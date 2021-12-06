Badgers: Davison, Hepburn win Big Ten honors

Wisconsin had a big week on the hardwood and were honored for it on Monday.

Senior Brad Davison was named the co-Big Ten Player of the Week, while first-year guard Chucky Hepburn earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Davison put the Badgers on his back in a win at Georgia Tech, scoring 27 points. He returned on Saturday to drop 20 more in a win against Marquette. The guard already has three games of 20-plus points this season, which is one more than he had all of last year.

Hepburn had his best all around game of the season against the Golden Eagles, setting career highs in points (15) and assists (6). He also continued his strong play on the defensive end coming up with three steals.

This is the second straight week Wisconsin has had the conference player of the week, as sophomore Johnny Davis earned it last week.

The 22nd-ranked Badgers are 7-1 and will open Big Ten play Wednesday against Indiana.