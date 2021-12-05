Wisconsin will play Arizona State in Las Vegas Bowl | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin headed to Las Vegas for bowl season.

It was announced Sunday that the Badgers would take on Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 30 (9:30 p.m. CT).

Coach Paul Chryst’s team overcame the school’s first 1-3 start since 1990 to win seven straight before ending the season with an ugly 23-13 loss to Minnesota. Still, the Badgers are going to a bowl for a 20th straight season, the third longest streak in the country.

Arizona State, led by coach Herman Edwards, comes in 8-4 on the year, including a 6-3 record in the PAC-12 South. The Sun Devils losses came to eventual Pac-12 champion Utah, along with Washington State and Oregon State.

It’s a strong defensive team that finished second in the conference in total defense (329 ypg), points allowed (20.9 ppg) and interceptions (15).

Offensively, Arizona State counts on its running game (204 ypg, 5.3 ypc) as it struggled to get much going through the air, finishing 11th in the Pac-12. Quarterback Jayden Daniels threw for 2,221 yards with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions, while also finishing as the team’s second leading rusher with 670 yards and six more scores.

The Badgers will be playing the Sun Devils for the first time since 2013 when a controversial ending in Tempe handed the home team a 32-30 win.