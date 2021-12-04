Wisconsin punches ticket to Sweet Sixteen with sweep of FGCU | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin is headed to the Sweet Sixteen for a ninth straight year.

The Badgers got there by sweeping Florida Gulf Coast 25-17, 25-20, 25-15 on Saturday night at the Field House.

Coach Kelly Sheffield’s offense just kept getting better as the match went along. It went from hitting at a 36.1% clip in the first set, to 48.1% in the second and 56% in the third to close things out.

See you back in Madison on Thursday folks. (Happy Birthday to the best DOVO in the country Jess Williams. Had to sneak that in.) pic.twitter.com/JObF73ADav — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) December 5, 2021

Wisconsin’s Grace Loberg and Julia Orzol combined for 27 kills, while All-American Sydney Hilley had 40 assists for a second straight game. Senior Lauren Barnes had 18 digs, while sophomore Devyn Robinson led the way with four blocks.

The Badgers have now made the Sweet Sixteen every year since 2013 and will look to made the Regional Final for a fourth straight season when they host either UCLA or UCF next Thursday in Madison.