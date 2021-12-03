Wesley Matthews plans to resign with the Bucks | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Wesley Matthews is coming back home.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the former Marquette star is signing with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Free agent Wesley Matthews plans to sign a deal with the Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The 12-year veteran, who spent last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, is set to return to Milwaukee. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 3, 2021

It’s a reunion for the Bucks and the guard after he spent the 2019-2020 season with Milwaukee. He averaged 7.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per game while starting all 67 games he played in. Matthews left in free agency last year, signing with the Los Angeles Lakers. He had indicated he wanted to re-sign with LA but it never happened.

Matthews is the second veteran to sign with Milwaukee this week, joining center DeMarcus Cousins.

The Bucks will host the Miami Heat on Saturday night.