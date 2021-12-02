Bucks: Brook Lopez undergoes back surgery, out indefinitely | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee has been without center Brook Lopez for all but one game this season and that is going to remain the case indefinitely.

The Bucks announced the veteran underwent back surgery Thursday in Los Angeles. They said he will continue to be listed as out and updates on his rehab “will be provided as appropriate.”

Lopez played in the season-opening win against Brooklyn, scoring eight points, grabbing five rebounds and coming up with three blocks. As recently as last week Lopez told The Athletic’s Shams Charania that he had a target date in mind for a return and did not mention surgery as a possibility.

With Lopez out, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis have been asked to play extended minutes at center. The signing of veteran DeMarcus Cousins this week should lighten the load a bit until Lopez is ready to return. Cousins made his debut Wednesday night against Charlotte, scoring seven points and grabbing four rebounds.

Milwaukee has won eight straight heading into Thursday night’s game at Toronto.