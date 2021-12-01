Badgers: TE Jake Ferguson, OL Josh Seltzner named first-team All-Big Ten | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Big Ten handed out its defensive awards Tuesday. On Wednesday, it was time for the offense to be honored.

For Wisconsin, that included two first-team all-Big Ten picks by the coaches in tight end Jake Ferguson and guard Josh Seltzner. Both were also second-team picks by the media.

It was the second first-team selection for Ferguson, who finished the regular season with a team-leading 43 catches for 417 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, running back Braelon Allen was a consensus second-team pick. The true freshman didn’t actually start until the final three games of the season, but he finished with 1,109 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Right tackle Logan Bruss was also a consensus second-team pick, while left tackle Tyler Beach earned third-team honors from the coaches and honorable mention from the media.

First-year starters — center Joe Tippmann and right guard Jack Nelson — were consensus honorable mention picks, while running back Chez Mellusi was an honorable mention pick by the media.

