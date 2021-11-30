Packers place LB De’Vondre Campbell on reserve/COVID-19 list | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

De’Vondre Campbell is the latest Green Bay player to find himself on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Packers made the announcement Tuesday. According to the NFL Network, it was the result of a positive test. If Campbell is vaccinated, he could return to the team following two negative tests 24 hours apart. If he’s not vaccinated, he must quarantine for 10 days before being allowed back in the building.

With the Packers on their bye week, it’s possible Campbell won’t miss a game. Green Bay doesn’t play until Dec. 12 and Campbell would be eligible to return if unvaccinated on Dec. 10.

The 28-year-old Campbell is in the middle of the best season of his career. Signed as a free agent in June, the former Atlanta and Arizona linebacker leads the Packers with 99 tackles, while also posting four tackles for loss, two interceptions, a couple forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Green Bay has already seen quarterback Aaron Rodgers, wide receivers Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and Malik Taylor, practice squad quarterback Kurt Benkert and several coaches miss time as a result of either testing positive or being a close contact of someone that did.