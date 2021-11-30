Milwaukee adds veteran DeMarcus Cousins

Milwaukee has added veteran big man DeMarcus Cousins as the Bucks look for some insurance with center Brook Lopez still battling a back injury.

The team made the announcement Tuesday morning.

“DeMarcus is incredibly talented and his size, toughness and experience will help us,” GM Jon Horst said in a press release. “He will provide added depth to our front court rotation and we look forward to working him into our system.”

A four-time All-Star, the 31-year-old Cousins has played for five different teams, most recently with the Los Angeles Clippers last year. He averaged 7.8 points and 4.5 rebounds over 16 games with the club.