Wisconsin enters AP Top 25, Jonathan Davis named B1G Player of the Week | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin is in the Associated Press top 25 for the first time this season.

The Badgers (6-1) came in at No. 23 when the poll was released Monday morning. It’s the highest they’ve been since also coming in at No. 23 last February before finishing the season unranked.

Coach Greg Gard’s club earned the ranking by winning the Maui Invitational last week in Las Vegas. The tournament included wins over Texas A&M, St. Mary’s and then-No. 12 Houston. The Cougars fell to No. 15 in the poll this week.

Wisconsin was led by sophomore Johnny Davis. He averaged 23.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals over the three games and was named the Big Ten Player of the Week for his efforts.

The Big Ten currently has four teams in the poll, with Purdue the highest at No. 2. Michigan State is No. 22, while Michigan is one spot behind the Badgers at No. 24.

Duke took over the top spot from Gonzaga, which fell to No. 3. Rounding out the top five is Baylor and UCLA. You can find the full poll here.

Wisconsin will be back in action Wednesday when the Badgers face Georgia Tech in Atlanta as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.