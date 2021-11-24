Aaron Rodgers: ‘I have a fractured toe’

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t have COVID toe. Heck, he says he didn’t know what it was before the Wall Street Journal ran a story reporting the Green Bay Packers quarterback had it after he joked about it on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. No, Rodgers is dealing with a fractured pinky toe on his left foot, which he showed off to reporters Wednesday during his Zoom session.

Aaron Rodgers was clearly waiting for the COVID-toe question because you can hear him say, “I don’t know if I have room to get my toe up there,” at the start of his press conference. Here’s his full answer about his fractured toe — with said toe on the screen. pic.twitter.com/hoC2UZTxME — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 24, 2021

“I mentioned (Tuesday) that it’s worse than a turf toe and it must be a bone issue. I can’t believe I have to, again, come on here and talk about my medical information. But yeah, I have a fractured toe. I’ve never heard of COVID toe before. I have no lesions on my feet. That’s just a classic case of disinformation. It’s surprising coming from what used to be a reputable journalistic institution. But that’s the world we live in these days.”

Rodgers has played through the injury the last two weeks. He said it happened during his 10-day quarantine for a positive COVID-19 test as he was ramping up his workouts. However, he wasn’t even aware of the severity until he showed up on the Saturday before the game against Seattle and got x-rays done.

“It’s just about pain management. There’s surgical options as well, that wouldn’t involve missing time,” Rodgers said. “Thankfully, we got a great foot guy (Dr. Robert Anderson) in town, the best in the business who everybody sends stuff to. But I think I’ll definitely look at all options over the bye week and decide what would be best to make sure I get to the finish line.”

Rodgers only practiced twice last week before taking limited reps during Friday’s session. That will be the plan again this week leading into Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Pressed on the potential of him missing game action due to the toe, Rodgers reiterated he plans to play through it.

“I don’t plan on missing a time,” Rodgers said. “That’s why I mentioned there are surgical options, but I wouldn’t entertain that if it prohibited me from playing. So I’m going to deal with the pain. It’s all about pain management. I’m gonna deal with the pain as this goes on and hopefully we get some healing during the weeks with limited practice reps. But I’ll try and be on a practice field as much as I can, deal with the pain and the goal is to play every single week.”