Packers lose Elgton Jenkins to torn ACL

The Green Bay Packers have lost another vital piece to the offense.

According to ESPN, left tackle Elgton Jenkins suffered a torn ACL in the loss to Minnesota on Sunday. The injury will end his season.

Jenkins is the most versatile lineman on the team and was forced into playing left tackle with David Bakhtiari still recovering from a torn ACL. The third-year lineman from Mississippi State has played all five positions along the line and was a Pro Bowl selection at left guard last season.

With Bakhtiari’s return date still unknown, the Packers will likely have to rely on Yosh Nijman at left tackle. He started three games earlier this season when Jenkins was hurt and held up against some of the better pass rush units in the league.