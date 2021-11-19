Packers: Aaron Rodgers practices, Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari out for Sunday | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Green Bay Packers will have their quarterback on Sunday against Minnesota but will be missing several other key pieces.

Aaron Rodgers, who didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday as he rehabbed a toe injury, was on the field for practice on Friday. Coach Matt LaFleur confirmed the three-time MVP will be under center against the Vikings.

“I’d say it was a normal week in regards to our whole process minus the fact he missed out on a lot of reps,” LaFleur said of Rodgers.

Friday’s practice was the first for Rodgers since Oct. 26, two days before the team beat Arizona on the road. Rodgers would test positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 3 and miss the game at Kansas City on Nov. 7. During his 10-day quarantine he took part in meetings via Zoom in advance of playing Minnesota last week but wasn’t allowed back in the building until the Saturday before the game.

While Rodgers is back, Green Bay will missing running back Aaron Jones, wide receiver Malik Taylor and tackle David Bakhtiari. All three are listed as out, while wide receiver Allen Lazard is considered doubtful. Two players — outside linebacker Rashan Gary and defensive lineman Kingsley Keke — are listed as questionable.