Packers: QB Aaron Rodgers misses practice but is 'definitely playing Sunday' | Zach Heilprin

Aaron Rodgers wasn’t at practice Wednesday but don’t worry about his status for Sunday’s game at Minnesota.

“No, I’m definitely playing Sunday,” the Green Bay Packers quarterback said when asked of his status. “I was thankful to get a day to just do some rehab and see how the week plays out practice-wise, but I’m definitely playing Sunday.”

Rodgers is dealing with a toe injury that surfaced sometime between the Arizona game and when he was allowed back in the team facility last Saturday following a 10-day quarantine for testing positive for COVID-19. It didn’t appear to limit him in the win over Seattle and he said overall he’s feeling good for this time of the year even with the team not having its bye week yet.

“We’ve played 10 (games) now, late bye, so obviously the body is really looking forward to that, as is my toe,” Rodgers said of the Week 13 bye. “But we’ve got two games until then. It’s kind of day-to-day on how I’m feeling, whether or not I’m going to practice.”

Practice on Wednesday was just a walk-through and Rodgers wasn’t the only one that wasn’t involved or was limited. Tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), wide receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder), running back Aaron Jones (knee) and wide receiver Malik Taylor (abdomen) did not take part.

Meanwhile, linebacker Rashan Gary was a limited participant. He suffered a hyperextended elbow against Seattle and it looked like it could have been even more serious. However, there is the potential for him to play this week.

“We’ll take it on a daily basis and see where he’s at, but certainly, we hope to get them back sooner than later,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “Rashan and I were actually talking about how fortunate (he is that) it wasn’t a major injury.”

Wide receiver Davante Adams (shoulder), cornerback Kevin King (groin/shoulder) and defensive lineman Kingsley Keke (concussion) were also limited.