Giannis scores 47, Bucks beat the Lakers

In a matchup of NBA title contenders, it was Milwaukee coming out on top with a 109-102 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28 first-half points and finished with a season-high 47. The Greek Freak went 3-for-4 from beyond the arc, while also grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out three assists.

The Bucks got forward Khris Middleton back after an eight-game absence due to testing positive for COVID-19. The two-time All-Star started 0-for-5 from the field but settled down in the second half, hitting four his final seven shots to finish with 16 points.

Bobby Portis chipped in 17 points and five rebounds, while Pat Connaughton came off the bench to score 16. Jrue Holiday stuffed the stat sheet with eight points, eight assists, six rebounds and four steals.

The Lakers got 25 points and 12 rebounds from Talen Horton-Tucker. Russell Westbrook had 19 points and 15 assists.

Milwaukee improved to 7-8 on the year and will now welcome Oklahoma City to town for a game Friday night.