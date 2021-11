Bucks’ Middleton ready to return after missing eight games | In In Bucks | By By Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton is practicing with his teammates again and expects to play Wednesday against the Los Angeles Lakers after missing eight games due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Middleton will gradually work toward his usual amount of playing time.

The defending champion Bucks are hoping Middleton’s return can help them break out of a slump. Milwaukee went 3-5 in the games the two-time All-Star missed and has a 6-8 record this season.