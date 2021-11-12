Packers list David Bakhtiari as doubtful for Sunday | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

The return of All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari to the lineup will likely have to wait at least another week.

The Green Bay Packers listed Bakhtiari as doubtful for Sunday’s game against Seattle, an indication that he’s not quite ready to play as he makes his way back from a torn ACL suffered last December. The 30-year old practiced twice this week after being activated from the physically unable to perform list, but was not out there on Friday. Coach Matt LaFleur said there was no setback and it’s just part of the process.

With Bakhtiari still out, Elgton Jenkins will hold down the left tackle spot for another game, while Jon Runyan Jr. will be in Jenkins’ normal spot of left guard again.

Tight end Dominque Dafney (hamstring) is doubtful, while wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (ankle) is questionable.

On the other side of the ball, the Packers listed cornerback Eric Stokes as questionable. He sustained a knee injury in pregame warm-ups last Sunday in Kansas City and did not play a snap. The rookie was a limited participant in practice until Friday when he went full.

If he can’t play, Rasul Douglas would likely get the start opposite Kevin King.

Defensive tackle Kenny Clark (back) is also questionable, while fellow lineman Kingsley Keke (concussion) is doubtful.