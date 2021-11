The Camp: Nov. 11, 2021 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi is done for the season. The guys talk about what is next for the Badgers in the backfield, including a bigger role for Julius Davis. They also touch on just how dominant Wisconsin’s run defense has been, go through some over/unders for the Northwestern game and give their weekend picks.