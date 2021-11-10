Packers: LT David Bakhtiari activated off PUP | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

David Bakhtiari is officially back with the Green Bay Packers.

The team activated the All-Pro left tackle from the physically unable to perform list Wednesday, adding him to the active roster for the first time since he suffered a torn ACL in practice last December.

Bakhtiari was on the practice field Wednesday but his status for Sunday’s game against Seattle remains unclear. It’s possible the Packers hold him out another week to continue to let him get acclimated after not playing in a game for more than 10 months.

Elgton Jenkins has held down the left tackle spot for much of the time Bakhtiari has been out, but is a Pro Bowl left guard that can also play center. He told reporters he’s not sure where he’ll be lining up against the Seahawks.

“This is still a question that we’re trying to figure out,” Jenkins said. “So we’ll just wait until Friday, Saturday, Sunday, whichever day, we make a decision and we’ll get it done.”

Jenkins admits he enjoyed his time at left tackle but knows there is a bigger plan in the works.

“Whenever we do get Bakhtiari back, it’s gonna obviously help out our offense,” Jenkins said. “I kind of liked it out there, it was fun while it lasted, but whatever helps the team.”

Injury update

It was good news on the injury front for the Packers when they got back to work Wednesday.

Thought it was just a walk-through, nose tackle Kenny Clark, who left Sunday’s loss to Kansas City with a back injury, was on the field in a limited capacity. So, too, was cornerback Eric Stokes. He missed the game against the Chiefs due to a knee injury suffered in warmups, but was listed as limited on Wednesday.

The only player to not practice at all was tight end Dominique Dafney. He’s dealing with a hamstring injury.